NYC Honors Pakistani Hero Kamran Masih, Push For National Award
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A prestigious ceremony was held in New York City to honor Pakistan Air Force (PAF) war veteran Kamran Masih for his exceptional bravery and distinguished service in defense of the nation, calling for him to be awarded the Hilal-e-Jurat—Pakistan’s second-highest military honor—in recognition of his extraordinary valor.
Former Federal Minister Akram Masih Gill attended as the chief guest and extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the Pakistan Armed Forces' historic achievement.
The event, jointly organized by the Pakistan Christian Association, the Overseas Pakistani Global Foundation, and the Council on Pak-America Relations, aimed to recognize the valor of the Pakistan Armed Forces and express strong solidarity with them on behalf of the overseas Pakistani community.
During his address, Akram Masih Gill paid tribute to Kamran Masih, a Christian pilot serving in the PAF, acknowledging his outstanding bravery and heroic return after successfully engaging enemy forces. “Kamran Masih has set a remarkable example of courage in national defense," he said, acknowledging that: "His actions are a source of pride for the entire Pakistani nation.
"
Gill called on the Government of Pakistan to award Kamran Masih the Hilal-e-Jurat, the country’s second-highest military honor. He further proposed that public institutions be named after Kamran Masih to honor his legacy and inspire future generations.
“Pakistan’s armed forces have demonstrated unparalleled professionalism, bravery, and capability,” Gill said, highlighting that: “This victory is not just that of the military but of the entire nation's honor, dignity, and principles.”
Commenting on recent regional tensions, Gill criticized India’s use of the Pulwama incident as a pretext for aggression. He praised Pakistan’s measured yet effective response, describing it as a defining moment in the country’s military history.
Gill also welcomed the announcement of a complete and immediate ceasefire between Pakistan and India and expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his pivotal role in de-escalating the conflict and averting a potential war.
On this occasion, William Shahzad, Pastor Robin Yamin, James Cyprean, Mushtaq Kambo, Muhammad Zaheer, Mrs. Tahira Sharif and others also expressed their views.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From World
-
NYC honors Pakistani hero Kamran Masih, push for national award35 minutes ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani hits home run, Yamamoto gets win as Dodgers down A's3 hours ago
-
Three Shurooq hospitality projects ranks among top 10% hotels worldwide4 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks on hospitals further degrade health care system in Gaza, UN warns4 hours ago
-
12th China Int'l Exhibition on Police Equipment held in Beijing4 hours ago
-
Reinvigorated political process essential for 'comprehensive' solution for peace in Yemen: Pakistan8 hours ago
-
Berlin meeting backs UN peacekeeping as global threats mount9 hours ago
-
Berlin meeting backs UN peacekeeping as global threats mount15 hours ago
-
Kiswa of Holy Kaaba raised in preparation for Hajj 1446 AH17 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May 10 Indo-Pak ceasefir ..17 hours ago
-
Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional peace, stability: Prof Cheng18 hours ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi discuss peace, regional security in South Asia with Belgian journo, Nepalese envo ..18 hours ago