UrduPoint.com

NYC In 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate For All Businesses - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:01 PM

NYC in 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate for all Businesses - Mayor

The mayor of New York City said on Monday he was launching a "preemptive strike" against COVID-19's Omicron variant by enforcing a vaccine mandate for all private sector businesses in the city by December 27

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The mayor of New York City said on Monday he was launching a "preemptive strike" against COVID-19's Omicron variant by enforcing a vaccine mandate for all private sector businesses in the city by December 27.

"We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it is causing to all of us," Mayor Bill de Blasio said while announcing a new vaccine mandate in a broadcast message. "All private sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of December 27."

Under the ruling, New York City will require businesses to show proof of two vaccine doses for their employees instead of the previous one, the mayor said. That effectively means proof of a complete Pfizer or Moderna series of vaccines or proof of a Johnson & Johnson shot along with a booster.

"NYC is a global leader when it comes to COVID-19 recovery. We've proven that with vaccine mandates and incentives, we can beat this virus," de Blasio tweeted.

"Now we're taking another step towards the future - a private sector employee vaccine mandate. Together we can save lives and move forward."

De Blasio's measure came on the heels of Thursday's announcement by New York City health authorities of at least five cases of Omicron after the first US case reported a day prior to that in California. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city has also increased rapidly in recent weeks, with daily case counts rising more than 75% since Nov. 1.

New York City was an early epicenter for the COVID-19 in 2020. The pandemic has so far infected more than 920,000 of the city's residents over the past 20 months, hospitalizing over 100,000 of them and killing more than 32,000.

It is not known how successful a blanket order on vaccinations in the city will be. Millions of health care workers across the United States were supposed to have their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine from the start of this week under an order by the Biden administration, but legal challenges have stalled that mandate.

Related Topics

York New York United States December 2020 All From Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N, JUI agrees to bring joint candidate for May ..

PML-N, JUI agrees to bring joint candidate for Mayor Peshawar election

2 minutes ago
 Condolence reference in memory of journalist Ghaf ..

Condolence reference in memory of journalist Ghafoor Malik held at ACK

2 minutes ago
 Justice delivery top priority: Law Minister KP

Justice delivery top priority: Law Minister KP

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa Rica at Expo 2020 Dubai

18 minutes ago
 Effective steps afoot to facilitate taxpayers: Omb ..

Effective steps afoot to facilitate taxpayers: Ombudsman

2 minutes ago
 US, allies warn Ethiopia unlawful detentions 'must ..

US, allies warn Ethiopia unlawful detentions 'must cease'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.