NYC Police Detain 30 Over Protests Against Shooting Of Black Man In Philadelphia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Nearly 30 people have been arrested during reignited Black Lives Matter protests in the New York city in response to a police shooting in the US state of Philadelphia that left an African American man, Walter Wallace Jr, dead, the NBC New York broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Nearly 30 people have been arrested during reignited Black Lives Matter protests in the New York city in response to a police shooting in the US state of Philadelphia that left an African American man, Walter Wallace Jr, dead, the NBC New York broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Mass riots broke out in Philadelphia on Monday after police officers shot dead Wallace Jr, allegedly armed with a knife, who was approaching them despite the order to stop and drop the weapon. Several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been deployed to the city to help local police quell civil unrest.

New York Police Department (NYPD) said mass protests broke out in Brooklyn on Tuesday night and involved some incidents of destruction of property, with police vehicles damaged and some trash cans were set on fire, according to the broadcaster.

The NYPD also said that several police officers were injured when a car tried to run over a group of cops. Video footage of the incident posted on social networks, showed the car driver first asking officers to let him drive away, as he was trying to get home. However, what followed from the video was the driver driving through officers, as they used batons to smash the car's windows.

The broadcaster reported that the driver got away, adding that it was unclear whether he was actually involved in the protest or was just driving by.

The protests marked a new turn in the months-long protests against police brutality and racial discrimination that erupted across the United States in late May, after another African-American man, George Floyd, died during arrest by white police officers.

