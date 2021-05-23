UrduPoint.com
Nyiragongo Volcano Erupts In Democratic Republic Of Congo - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, located on the border with Rwanda, began to erupt, the Rwandan broadcaster RBA reported on Saturday, citing eyewitnesses.

The eruption is visible from the Rwandan city of Rubavu, which is located near the border with the DRC. According to AFP, flashes of light coming from the crater of the volcano are also noticeable from the Congolese city of Goma.

Eyewitnesses report that they can smell sulfur in the air.

Lava flows have not yet been seen. The power supply in the city was cut off, some local residents began to leave their homes and head towards the border with Rwanda, the AFP said.

Nyiragongo volcano is located 20 kilometers (12 miles) off the shores of the Kivu Lake and is one of the eight volcanoes in the area.

The last time Nyiragongo erupted was in 2002, when its lava flows killed 250 people and displaced 120,000 in Goma. The lava speed reached 60 kilometers per hour.

