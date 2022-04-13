NYPD Has Description of Suspect in Subway Shooting, Seeking Person of Interest - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The New York Police Department has a description of the suspect who opened fire in a subway car in Brooklyn and a person of interest is being sought by police, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

"The suspect is a dark-skinned male and was wearing a neon-orange vest and a grey-colored sweatshirt," Sewell said during a press conference on Tuesday. "We have a person of interest in this investigation."

Sewell added that law enforcement officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun after the subway shooting, extended ammunition clips, fireworks, gasoline, and a U-Haul van believed to belong to the suspect. Moreover, no one is in custody in connection to the shooting and authorities are still searching for the suspect, Sewell said.