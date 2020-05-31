UrduPoint.com
NYPD Officer Pepper-Sprays Peaceful Protester In New York

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) A New York Police Department officer was caught on camera on Sunday pulling down a peaceful protester's mask and pepper-spraying him in the face as he stood with his hands up.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson shared the video, saying the police action was "inexcusable."

"My God.

A police officer who tear gases a civilian whose hands are up does a dishonor to his colleagues and his city and needs to be brought to justice," Johnson tweeted.

The US city saw some of the most violent crackdowns on protesters, angered by the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis police custody. In a separate video, a police car was seen ramming a crowd of protesters in Brooklyn.

