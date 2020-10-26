UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NYPD Officer Suspended For 30 Days Without Pay For Saying 'Trump 2020' - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:30 AM

NYPD Officer Suspended For 30 Days Without Pay For Saying 'Trump 2020' - Police

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) A New York police officer has been suspended for a month without pay for expressing support for US President Donald Trump while on duty, a police spokesperson told Sputnik.

"He was engaging with someone in the street, they were kind of ... I don't know ... and he repeatedly said 'Trump 2020'," the spokesperson explained to Sputnik on Sunday, adding "and that's against the rules, so he got trouble."

The New York Police Department's (NYPD) policy states that law enforcement officers are not allowed to endorse candidates while on duty.

"He is suspended for 30 days without pay," the police spokesperson told Sputnik, without identifying the law enforcement officer or giving any additional details.

NYPD said on Twitter on Sunday that it was investigating the incident.

"Suspended without pay; The police officer who is under investigation for using a department vehicle's loud speaker for political purposes has been suspended, effective immediately," the NYPD said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that law enforcement officers are not allowed to express political views while on duty.

"Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated," de Blasio said.

The NYPD Patrol Guide prohibits law enforcement officers from expressing personal political views and opinions while on duty or in uniform.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Trump Vehicle Guide York New York Sunday 2020 National University From

Recent Stories

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

9 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeti ..

9 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 112th meeting of GCC Financi ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

9 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s emotional retirement ma ..

9 hours ago

29th October announced public holiday for private ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.