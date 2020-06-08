NYT Editor Resigns Over Controversial Op-Ed Calling for Use of Military Against Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) James Bennet, the editor of The New York Times editorial page, has left his position amid backlash over an opinion piece by Republican Senator from Arkansas Tom Cotton calling for a military response to the George Floyd riots, according to the newspaper.

Cotton's op-ed, titled Send In the Troops, argued in favor of an overwhelming show of force as the only way to restore the order across the country gripped by demonstrations against racism and aggressive policing accompanied by rampant looting and rioting. The piece's publication has led to outrage and indignation among the NYT readership and staff.

"James Bennet, the editorial page editor of The New York Times, has resigned after a controversy over an Op-Ed by a senator calling for military force against protesters in American cities," NYT media reporter Marc Tracy wrote.

The newspaper's publisher Arthur Gregg Sulzberger has characterized the incident as a breach in the NYT editing in an email to staff.

"Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing process, not the first we've experienced in recent years. James and I agreed that it would take a new team to lead the department through a period of considerable change. Katie Kingsbury will step in as the acting Editorial Page Editor through the election in November. These changes are effective immediately," the email read.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.