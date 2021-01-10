UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Moscow-based NYT correspondent Andrew Kramer got vaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine and described it as a genuine feat by the country's scientists.

In his article, published in the New York Times newspaper, Kramer mentioned having doubts about whether or not to get inoculated since the vaccine had been approved for use before the end of the last stage of its clinical trials.

Nevertheless, Kramer went on to note the vaccine's good trial results, admitting that this seems to be a real accomplishment for Russian scientists.

The reporter also noted the Russian vaccination campaign was not marred by long lines or logistical blunders, in contrast with the United States and other countries.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

More Stories From World

