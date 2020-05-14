UrduPoint.com
NYT Says Confident In Accuracy Of Controversial Article About Russia's COVID-19 Death Toll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:00 AM

NYT Says Confident in Accuracy of Controversial Article About Russia's COVID-19 Death Toll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The New York Times newspaper told Sputnik that it was confident in the accuracy of its story about the COVID-19 death toll in Russia that sparked Moscow's outrage.

On Wednesday, Russian lawmakers asked the national Foreign Ministry to take measures The New York Times and The Financial Times up to revoking accreditation in Russia over their articles that are accusing Russian authorities of misreporting the COVID-19 death toll. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that Moscow had prepared letters to chief editors of both newspapers, demanding a refutation of the published misinformation about the coronavirus statistics in Russia.

"We're confident in the accuracy of our story, which is based on publicly available government records and interviews with experts from government-run institutions.

No facts in our story are in dispute," The New York Times Company's Vice President of Communications Danielle Rhoades said on late Wednesday.

The Financial Times claimed that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia was 70 percent higher than reported by the government, while The New York Times alleged that Russia had omitted some 1,700 deaths from the official statistics. Russian officials have strongly refuted these allegations.

According to official statistics, Russia has confirmed 242,271 COVID-19 cases with 2,212 fatalities. The mortality rate thus stands in Russia at less than 1 percent, which is much lower than in most other countries hit by the pandemic.

