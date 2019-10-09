NYT Story About Destabilization of Europe by GRU Unit Is Pulp Fiction - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

The Kremlin believes that the story in The New York Times about destabilization of Europe by a secret Russian GRU unit is pulp fiction, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Kremlin believes that the story in The New York Times about destabilization of Europe by a secret Russian GRU unit is pulp fiction, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"No way. Such publications are, let's say, from the category of pulp fiction.

Of course, President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly said this, Moscow is interested in building good relations with Europe as a whole and with European countries bilaterally. This has been repeatedly said and confirmed," Peskov said commenting on the NYT story and answering the question whether the Kremlin was interested in destabilizing the situation in Europe.

The NYT wrote Tuesday that a top secret GRU unit was involved in an "ongoing campaign to destabilize Europe."