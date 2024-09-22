NZ chase 275 to win first Sri Lanka Test after Patel bags six

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) New Zealand were chasing 275 to win the first Test in Galle after spinner Ajaz Patel took 6-90 to dismiss Sri Lanka for 309 on day four on Sunday.

The tourists were 13-1 at lunch after opener Devon Conway dragged an Asitha Fernando delivery on to the stumps to depart for four.

Tom Latham, on five, and Kane Williamson, on four, were batting at the break.

Patel posted the best Test-bowling figures for a New Zealander on Sri Lankan soil since 1998, when Daniel Vettori claimed 6-64 in Colombo.

A rest day was held Saturday because Sri Lanka voted in presidential elections and the match resumed without spectators due to a post-poll curfew still in effect on Sunday morning.

The hosts were 237-4 on their return and added another 72 runs, with veteran Angelo Matthews making 50 before offering a simple catch to first slip off Patel's bowling.

Dimuth Karunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with 83 before he was bowled by Patel on Friday.

New Zealand have never won in Galle in four prior Test matches.

The second and final match of the series will be held at the same venue from Thursday.