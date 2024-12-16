NZ March Towards Big Win In Third Test After Williamson Century
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) England made a wretched start to their unrealistic chase of 658 to win the third Test on Monday after a Kane Williamson century rammed home New Zealand's advantage.
The tourists were 18-2 after openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were both removed in the six overs bowled before stumps on day three in Hamilton.
It left New Zealand, dismissed late in the day for 453, needing eight more wickets to secure a consolation victory after England easily won the first two Tests.
It may only be seven wickets required, with doubt over whether the injured Ben Stokes will bat.
The England captain is being assessed for a hamstring injury suffered while bowling which forced him to immediately leave the field.
Any prospect of England reaching what would be a world-record fourth-innings score were quickly quashed when Duckett charged down the pitch and played on for four.
It handed a first wicket of the match to seamer Tim Southee, playing his 107th and final Test before retiring.
Crawley was trapped lbw for five to complete a miserable series in which he fell to paceman Matt Henry in all six of his innings, totalling just 52 runs in the process.
Jacob Bethell was at the crease on nine and Joe Root was yet to score.
"We wanted to try to get more wickets and then set ourselves something that we were going to be realistic that we could smash down," England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said.
"We're still in with an opportunity but it's obviously pretty tough."
Recent Stories
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From World
-
Weather rescues India as rain plays havoc with third Australia Test39 seconds ago
-
Kyrgyz president relieves premier from position in Cabinet reshuffle44 seconds ago
-
Indian chess king Gukesh returns to hero's welcome53 seconds ago
-
South Korea's ruling party leader resigns following president's impeachment57 seconds ago
-
NZ march towards big win in third Test after Williamson century1 minute ago
-
Istanbul Photo Awards announces 2025 jury11 minutes ago
-
Weather rescues India as rain plays havoc with third Australia Test11 minutes ago
-
Big demo in US city of Dallas demands Aafia's release; Sen. Talha urges Biden to pardon her20 minutes ago
-
Oil prices fall amid uncertainty over Fed’s 2025 roadmap21 minutes ago
-
Top South Korean court begins Yoon impeachment trial21 minutes ago
-
Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone21 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz to trigger elections with confidence vote2 hours ago