NZ march towards big win in third Test after Williamson century

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) England made a wretched start to their unrealistic chase of 658 to win the third Test on Monday after a Kane Williamson century rammed home New Zealand's advantage.

The tourists were 18-2 after openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were both removed in the six overs bowled before stumps on day three in Hamilton.

It left New Zealand, dismissed late in the day for 453, needing eight more wickets to secure a consolation victory after England easily won the first two Tests.

It may only be seven wickets required, with doubt over whether the injured Ben Stokes will bat.

The England captain is being assessed for a hamstring injury suffered while bowling which forced him to immediately leave the field.

Any prospect of England reaching what would be a world-record fourth-innings score were quickly quashed when Duckett charged down the pitch and played on for four.

It handed a first wicket of the match to seamer Tim Southee, playing his 107th and final Test before retiring.

Crawley was trapped lbw for five to complete a miserable series in which he fell to paceman Matt Henry in all six of his innings, totalling just 52 runs in the process.

Jacob Bethell was at the crease on nine and Joe Root was yet to score.

"We wanted to try to get more wickets and then set ourselves something that we were going to be realistic that we could smash down," England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said.

"We're still in with an opportunity but it's obviously pretty tough."