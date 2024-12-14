NZ Squander Sound Start As England Battle Back Into Third Test
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) New Zealand failed to capitalise on a rock-steady start to reach 315-9 on day one of the third and final Test against England in Hamilton on Saturday.
Led by seamers Matthew Potts and Gus Atkinson, the tourists fought back with the ball after openers Tom Latham (63) and Will Young (42) put on 105 for the opening stand, having been asked to bat.
However, the hard early work was undone by a flurry of loose shots in the afternoon as six wickets fell for 89 runs at Seddon Park.
Late hitting from Mitchell Santner handed some momentum back to the home side, including a straight six off the day's final ball to raise a half-century.
Santner will resume on 50 not out, alongside the scoreless Will O'Rourke.
England's goal of completing a 3-0 series clean sweep was kept alive by some disciplined seam bowling.
Potts (3-75) impressed by removing top-scorer Latham and danger man Kane Williamson (44) to celebrate his recall at the expense of Chris Woakes.
Atkinson (3-55) took his career tally to 51 wickets, second only to Australian seamer Terry Alderman's 54 wickets in 1981 for the most Test scalps in a debut year.
Atkinson was among those to benefit from New Zealand's reckless middle-order batting.
Rachin Ravindra (18), Daryl Mitchell (14), Tom Blundell (21) and Glenn Phillips (5) were all caught by fielders on the off-side when failing to keep the ball down.
It reflected a do-or-die approach, with 228 runs - or 72 percent of their total - coming through boundaries.
Earlier, Latham and Young unearthed some batting resolve largely missing in big losses in Christchurch and Wellington to cede the series at 2-0 down.
Young fell for his lunch score, caught smartly at second slip by Harry Brook off Atkinson after scoring 40 of his 42 runs from boundaries.
It ended the best opening stand of the seam-dominated series from either team, surpassing the previous best of 18.
Latham edged down the leg side off Potts soon afterwards, having earlier survived difficult dropped catches, both by Ben Duckett at third slip when on 12 and 53.
The key wicket of Williamson (44) fell soon after tea, playing on off Potts in agonising fashion, failing to kick the ball clear as it ballooned onto his stumps.
Veteran bowler Tim Southee, playing his 107th and final Test, delighted his home crowd with a whirlwind 23 off 10 balls.
The 36-year-old bowler struck three sixes to take his career tally to 98 and closer to becoming the fourth player to clear the ropes 100 times in Tests.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
More Stories From World
-
South Korean president faces second impeachment vote as thousands rally2 minutes ago
-
Rain wipes out entire second session of third Test2 minutes ago
-
Inoue world title fight off after Goodman suffers cut in training3 minutes ago
-
NZ squander sound start as England battle back into third Test3 minutes ago
-
Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration2 hours ago
-
Yoon fans steadfast as S. Korean leader faces impeachment2 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party set to install loyalist president amid constitutional crisis2 hours ago
-
China's Xi to attend Macau 25th handover anniversary next week: Xinhua2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's Yoon: from rising star to second impeachment vote2 hours ago
-
South Korea's 11 days of turmoil2 hours ago
-
Habitat loss stokes rabid jackal attacks in Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Malaysian veteran dives water hazards for sunken golf treasure2 hours ago