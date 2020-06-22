UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N.Zealand Freezes Assets Of Alleged Russian Cyber Criminal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:06 PM

N.Zealand freezes assets of alleged Russian cyber criminal

New Zealand police revealed Monday they had frozen NZ$140 million (US$90 million) in assets linked to a Russian man accused of laundering money for organised crime using cyber currency

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :New Zealand police revealed Monday they had frozen NZ$140 million (US$90 million) in assets linked to a Russian man accused of laundering money for organised crime using cyber currency.

Police said they acted after discovering funds belonging to Alexander Vinnik, who is in custody in France facing fraud charges, were being held in a New Zealand company.

"These funds are likely to reflect the profit gained from the victimisation of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people globally as a result of cybercrime and organised crime," commissioner Andrew Coster said.

Vinnik operated digital Currency exchange BTC-e until his arrest in 2017 in the northern Greek tourist resort of Halkidiki, prompting a three-way extradition tussle between the United States, France and Russia.

A US indictment accused him of 21 charges ranging from identity theft and facilitating drug trafficking to money laundering.

French authorities accused him of defrauding more than 100 people in six cities, while he was wanted in Russia on lesser fraud charges totalling 9,500 Euros (US$10,600).

Vinnik has previously denied the charges.

Coster said New Zealand police had worked closely with the US Internal Revenue Service on the case.

"The global criminal community need to understand New Zealand's financial system, and companies established here, are not the places to try to hide illicit income," he said.

Coster said the investigation was ongoing and that a court application had been lodged seeking forfeiture of the funds.

Related Topics

Police Russia France Company Man United States Turkish Lira Currency Exchange Money Criminals 2017 From Million Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ladakh opens a new vista for Kashmir, new window f ..

20 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council to celebrate Dubai’s COVID- ..

11 minutes ago

India’s seat in Security Council Travesty of Jus ..

14 minutes ago

WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY: Mapping The Oceans

23 minutes ago

Minister expresses grief over death of VC Sukkur I ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Hydrography Day

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.