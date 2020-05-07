UrduPoint.com
O2, Virgin Media To Merge Into 38-bn UK Telco Giant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Telefonica and Liberty Global on Thursday said they would merge their UK units O2 and Virgin Media to create a 38-billion telecoms giant that could shake up the British market

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Telefonica and Liberty Global on Thursday said they would merge their UK units O2 and Virgin Media to create a 38-billion telecoms giant that could shake up the British market.

The mega-deal is the biggest tie-up to be unveiled since the coronavirus pandemic hit home in March, sending most of the planet into lockdown and dealing a major blow to the global economy.

Until now, O2, which is owned by Spain's Telefonica, and Virgin Media, which is owned by US cable giant Liberty Global, have been rivals.

The merger values O2 at �12.7 billion and Virgin Media at �18.7 billion, and is expected to deliver synergies worth �6.2 billion, pushing the total value of the operation close to �38 billion (43 billion Euros, $46.6 billion).

The deal, which is expected to close in mid-2021, will pile pressure on BT, the highly-indebted British operator that owns the EE mobile network.

"Combining O2's number one mobile business with Virgin Media's superfast broadband network and entertainment services will be a game-changer in the UK," said Telefonica chief executive Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete.

"We are creating a strong competitor with significant scale and financial strength to invest in UK digital infrastructure and give millions of consumers, business and public sector customers more choice and value."O2 is one of the few operators to have its own wireless network in the United Kingdom where it has 34 million mobile customers and access to several million via virtual operators like Tesco Mobile that use the O2 network.

Virgin Media, which was purchased in 2013 by Liberty Global, the Colorado-based cable giant controlled by US tycoon John Malone, counts six million cable subscribers and 3.3 million mobile customers.

