Oakland Jury Indicts Ex-US Lobbyist for Deposed Ukrainian President Yanukovich - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) A Federal grand jury in Oakland has indicted Aleksei Kiselev, the former lobbyist for ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who now lives in exile in Russia, for money laundering, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Kiselev, who has dual US-Ukrainian citizenship and had represented Yanukovych in Washington, allegedly agreed to launder up to $3 billion for unnamed clients in Ukraine and Russia, the report said on Friday.

According to the FBI affidavit acquired by the publication, a US government source approached by Kiselev promised to assist him in laundering money but instead introduced him to undercover FBI agents who posed as members of South and Central American drug cartels.

The US government charged Kiselev with a money laundering conspiracy as well as money laundering, the report said.

Both Kiselev and his co-defendant Vladyslav Polyanskyy have been released on bond and are scheduled to appear in court on December 2, the report added.