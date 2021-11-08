OAS as US Tool Not Allowed to Observe Nicaraguan Elections - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Nicaraguan authorities did not invite the Organization of American States (OAS) to observe the presidential election in the country, held on Sunday, as the organization is an instrument of the US aggression and intervention, Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think it is understandable why Nicaragua tells the OAS 'no, we do not want your presence in this election, we do not invite you,' because it is quite clear that the OAS was born as an organism of North American intervention to enforce the Monroe doctrine, the policy of domination and control over all countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as if they were part of the United States," the minister said.

Moncada noted that the OAS intervention in internal politics already led to a coup in Bolivia.

"So how can we invite an organization that is an instrument of US aggression against democratic and progressive countries," he added.

In November 2019, the OAS, which was an observer in the presidential election in Bolivia, claimed it found a number of irregularities following an audit of the vote count. The audit team stated in the preliminary report that it is "statistically unlikely" that incumbent president Evo Morales could have gained enough votes to avoid a second round.

The controversial report resulted in the resignation of Morales following increased pressure from the opposition and the military. The move exacerbated mass unrest in Bolivia, leading to the deaths of dozens of people.