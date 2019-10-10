UrduPoint.com
OAS Calls For Investigation Into Cases Of Use Of Force During Protests In Ecuador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:59 PM

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States (OAS) called on Thursday for an inquiry into incidents involving the use of force during the protests in Ecuador

SANTA CRUZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States (OAS) called on Thursday for an inquiry into incidents involving the use of force during the protests in Ecuador.

"Inter-American Commission on Human Rights expresses deep concern over the escalation of violence during the protests in Ecuador, in which over 100 people were wounded, 700 were detained, while several people were killed," the OAS said in a statement.

The organization also called for an investigation into cases of violence during the unrest in Ecuador and expressed support for a peaceful dialogue in the country.

"The Commission insists on investigating acts of use of force committed by all parties, and, primarily, cases of excessive use of force," the statement noted.

Unrest erupted across Ecuador earlier this month after President Lenin Moreno imposed austerity measures, the most severe of which was the suspension of fuel subsidies, in accordance with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to receive a $4.2 billion loan.

The protests have since evolved into a wide-ranging set of demands that have activated many social groups, including farmers, students, indigenous peoples and more. Moreno declared a state of emergency and moved his government from Quito to the port city Guayaquil last week.

