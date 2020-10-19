OAS Chief Congratulates MAS' Luis Arce Catacora on Winning Bolivian Presidential Election

Luis Arce Catacora, a Bolivian presidential candidate from the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, has received congratulations on winning the vote from Organization of American States (OAS) head Luis Almagro as well as Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Luis Arce Catacora, a Bolivian presidential candidate from the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, has received congratulations on winning the vote from Organization of American States (OAS) head Luis Almagro as well as Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez.

Bolivia held a presidential election on Sunday. While the Supreme Electoral Court has yet to announce the official outcome, Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez, has already admitted Arce's victory in the first round and congratulated him. Exit polls suggest the MAS candidate collected over 50 percent of the vote.

"Bolivia's people spoke out at the polling stations. Congratulations to Luis Arce Catacora and David Choquehuanca [vice president candidate], wishing them every success in their future work. I am confident that thanks to democracy, they will know how to build a bright future for their country. This is the recognition of the Bolivian people," Almagro posted on Twitter.

The Cuban leader also took to social media to congratulate the MAS party which, he said, "restored the power usurped by the oligarchy with the help of the OAS and the imperial leadership."

"In Bolivia, this is not only good news for those of us who defend democracy in Latin America; it is also an act of justice in the face of the aggression suffered by the Bolivian people," Argentina's Fernandez said on Twitter.

The MAS party is aligned with ousted president Evo Morales, whose resignation and flight form the country following the 2019 presidential election launched a period of domestic political uncertainty. Morales has reacted to Arce's success by saying that the Bolivian people managed to regain political power in the presidential election via democracy, not coup, and calling the victory a "great triumph of the people."

Arce's rival in the presidential race was Carlos Mesa, a centrist former president himself.