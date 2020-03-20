OAS Chief Wins Reelection, Vows to Support Member States Amid Virus Crisis

The Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly reelected Uruguay's Luis Almagro to head the body by a 33 to 23 vote during a session in Washington on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly reelected Uruguay's Luis Almagro to head the body by a 33 to 23 vote during a session in Washington on Friday.

"The 54th Special General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) today re-elected Luis Almagro as Secretary General," the OAS said in a statement.

Almagro in the statement vowed to ensure the organization is "optimally positioned" to assist each member state in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

The OAS had rejected calls by some members to postpone the vote due to the coronavirus crisis.

Almagro defeated former Ecuadorian official Maria Fernanda Espinosa, who obtained 10 votes, while one country was absent.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement applauded the result and said the United States looks forward to working with OAS on democracy promotion.

Almagro will fulfill his second mandate for five years starting May 26 and will not be eligible for re-election, according to the statement.