OAS Head, US Envoy Abrams To Hold Press Conference On Venezuela Friday - State Dept

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:25 AM

Head of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro and US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams will hold a press conference on Venezuela on Friday at the OAS headquarters in Washington, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Head of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro and US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams will hold a press conference on Venezuela on Friday at the OAS headquarters in Washington, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Thursday.

"Almagro and the Organization of American States will host a press conference tomorrow at 2:30 at the OAS to discuss the urgent and ongoing human rights crisis in Venezuela in light of continuing credible reports, including the recent UN OHCHR report that the former Maduro regime is engaged in systemic human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture, detention of political prisoners, and forced displacement," Ortagus said in a press briefing.

Abrams will also participate in the press conference, alongside former senior police officials and escaped political prisoner Ivan Simonovis.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. The United States soon thereafter started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and froze billions of Dollars worth of Venezuelan assets.

The United States and other countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela's leader. However, Russia, China, Iran and a numerous other countries recognize President Nicolas Maduro as the sole legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.

