OAS Mission Begins Observing US Presidential Elections - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The Organization of American States (OAS) Electoral Observation mission has begun its activities related to Election Day in the United States, the OAS said in a statement.

"The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States today began activities corresponding to the elections on Tuesday, November 3, in the United States," the statement said on Friday.

The mission is headed by OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro and made up of 28 experts and observers of 13 nationalities who will be deployed in Iowa, Michigan, Georgia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, accordion to the statement.

"The observers will follow up on issues related to electoral organization and technology, political participation of women, electoral justice, political-electoral financing, voting by mail, media and freedom of expression, and electoral districting," the statement said.

The members of the mission will meet virtually and in-person with US officials in the days ahead to analyze the technical aspects of the process. Starting on Saturday, the mission will visit polling stations to observe early voting.

The US presidential election is set for November 3.

