UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OAS Permanent Council To Hold Urgent Meeting On Tuesday To Discuss Situation In Bolivia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:20 AM

OAS Permanent Council to Hold Urgent Meeting on Tuesday to Discuss Situation in Bolivia

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold an extraordinary session on Tuesday to assess the situation in Bolivia after the resignation of President Evo Morales, the OAS said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, Morales resigned after the publication of a preliminary OAS report that found irregularities in the controversial October 20 vote.

"The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States will hold a special meeting, TOMORROW, Tuesday, November 12, at 15:00 EST (20:00 GMT) in Simon Bolívar Hall at OAS headquarters in Washington, D.

C., to consider the 'Situation in Bolivia,'" the statement says.

According to the organization, relevant requests were sent by representatives of Brazil, Canada, Colombia, the United States, Guatemala, Peru, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Protests in Bolivia have been ongoing since October 20 after Morales secured a new term in the first round of presidential elections, which opposition refused to recognize.

Related Topics

Canada Vote Guatemala Washington, D.C. Brazil Bolivia Peru Dominican Republic United States Colombia Venezuela October November Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

37 minutes ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

2 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

2 hours ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.