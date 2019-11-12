OAS Permanent Council to Hold Urgent Meeting on Tuesday to Discuss Situation in Bolivia

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold an extraordinary session on Tuesday to assess the situation in Bolivia after the resignation of President Evo Morales, the OAS said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, Morales resigned after the publication of a preliminary OAS report that found irregularities in the controversial October 20 vote.

"The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States will hold a special meeting, TOMORROW, Tuesday, November 12, at 15:00 EST (20:00 GMT) in Simon Bolívar Hall at OAS headquarters in Washington, D.

C., to consider the 'Situation in Bolivia,'" the statement says.

According to the organization, relevant requests were sent by representatives of Brazil, Canada, Colombia, the United States, Guatemala, Peru, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Protests in Bolivia have been ongoing since October 20 after Morales secured a new term in the first round of presidential elections, which opposition refused to recognize.