(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Organization of American States (OAS) recognized Bolivia's presidential election held on Sunday as successful, the OAS electoral mission in Bolivia said in a preliminary report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Organization of American States (OAS) recognized Bolivia's presidential election held on Sunday as successful, the OAS electoral mission in Bolivia said in a preliminary report.�

Bolivia held the presidential elections on October 18. With 92,3 percent of ballots counted, Movement for Socialism party candidate Luis Arce is leading with 54,4 percent of the vote, which is likely to bring him to victory in the first round of the elections.

"Nowadays Bolivia has an independent electoral authority and has more transparent competitiveness. People voted freely and the result was clear, that gives great legitimacy to the incoming government, to Bolivian institutions and to the electoral process as a whole," the head of the OAS electoral mission, Manuel Gonzalez, said.

According to observers, the 2020 elections were exemplary and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal went the extra mile to make the voting process professional and independent.

Last November the OAS observers of the October 20 presidential elections found a number of irregularities in the vote count. In a preliminary report, the OAS audit group said that it was "statistically unlikely" that Evo Morales could have had enough votes to avoid a second round.