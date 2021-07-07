UrduPoint.com
OAS Says Assassination Of Haiti President Is 'Affront' To All Nations Represented In Group

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

OAS Says Assassination of Haiti President is 'Affront' to All Nations Represented in Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Organization of American States (OAS) said on Wednesday that the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise is an affront to all the nations represented in the OAS.

Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said Moise was killed by a group of unidentified gunmen at his private residence overnight. First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, a criminal act that occurred early today," the OAS said in a press release. "This attack is an affront to the entire community of democratic nations represented in the Organization of American States.

"

The OAS said the assassination is an attempt to undermine the stability of the Haitian government and is calling for an end to this form of politics that threatens to derail the country's future.

Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been experiencing social, political and constitutional crises, with protesters blaming Moise for targeted killings, widespread corruption and an economic collapse.

The opposition has said it believes Moise's five-year-term should have ended in February 2021, five years after his predecessor Michel Martelly stepped down, but Moise insisted he had an additional year to serve, a position backed by the OAS.

