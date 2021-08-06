UrduPoint.com

OAS Secretary General Condemns Attack On Prime Minister Of St. Vincent

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro condemned on Friday the attack on the prime minister of the Caribbean country St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, who had sustained a head injury during mandatory vaccination protests a day prior.

"We express our solidarity and wishes of fast recovery for Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. The legitimate right of peaceful demonstration must always be protected, but there is no place for violence in democracy," Almagro tweeted.

Gonsalves, 74, was injured at a rally against mandatory coronavirus vaccination on Thursday after a protester threw an unidentified object at him.

Local media reported, citing the prime minister's office, that he was hospitalized and was recovering.

The incident took place while Gonsalves was on his way to the Parliament to discuss a public health reform, which envisions mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for most frontline workers.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a southern Caribbean state comprised of a chain of small islands with a population of over 110,000 people.

