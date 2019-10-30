OAS to Begin Bolivian Presidential Election Results Audit on October 31 - Foreign Minister

The audit of the vote count in Bolivia's presidential election by the Organization of American States (OAS) is to begin on October 31 and will be binding for all parties, Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary said on Wednesday

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The audit of the vote count in Bolivia 's presidential election by the Organization of American States (OAS) is to begin on October 31 and will be binding for all parties, Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary said on Wednesday.

According to the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Evo Morales secured a 10.57 percent margin over opposition candidate Carlos Mesa's result, which allows him to avoid the run-off. However, the opposition has protested the election outcome, citing a lack of transparency in counting the votes. Hence, Maria Eugenia Choque, the head of the Latin American country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, stated that the OAS and the EU may review the results.

"Today we signed an agreement electronically that allows a comprehensive audit of the election results beginning tomorrow, on October 31, to settle doubts concerning the electoral process," the minister said at a press conference.

Protests in Bolivia broke out in the aftermath of the October 20 presidential election following the authorities' announcement that the incumbent, Morales, had won. The protesters set the regional branches of the Electoral Tribunal on fire, and some people were injured.

Morales described the demonstrations as an attempted coup d'etat staged by the right-wing opposition.