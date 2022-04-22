UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 01:00 AM

OAS Votes 25-0 to Suspend Russia's Status as Permanent Observer - Chair

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The Organisation of American States has voted 25 to 0 to suspend Russia's status as permanent member at the organization, St. Lucia's Ambassador to the OAS Elizabeth Darius-Clarke announced after the vote, which was broadcast live.

"The permanent council hereby declares the draft resolution Suspension of the Status of the Russian Federation as a Permanent Observer of the Organization of American States approved," said Darius-Clark, whose country chairs the council for the months of April to June.

The results of the vote were 25 in favor versus 0 against, with 8 abstentions and one nation (Nicaragua) absent.

