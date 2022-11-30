Oath Keepers Founder Convicted for Plotting to Block Transfer of Power to Biden - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, has been found guilty by a Federal jury of engaging in a seditious conspiracy against the US government when he plotted to violently undermine the transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election, Politico reported.

Rhodes faces up to 20 years in prison for Tuesday's seditious conspiracy conviction.

Moreover, according to the report, the leader of the Oath Keepers chapter in the state of Florida, Kelly Meggs, was also found guilty of engaging in seditious conspiracy during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol in 2021.

Three other co-defendants in the trial - Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson - were acquitted of seditious conspiracy charges, the report said.

However, all five defendants in the trial were found guilty on other felony charges such as obstruction of Congress, the report added. All five individuals face up to 20 years in prison for the obstruction charge.