UrduPoint.com

Oath Keepers Founder Convicted For Plotting To Block Transfer Of Power To Biden - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Oath Keepers Founder Convicted for Plotting to Block Transfer of Power to Biden - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, has been found guilty by a Federal jury of engaging in a seditious conspiracy against the US government when he plotted to violently undermine the transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election, Politico reported.

Rhodes faces up to 20 years in prison for Tuesday's seditious conspiracy conviction.

Moreover, according to the report, the leader of the Oath Keepers chapter in the state of Florida, Kelly Meggs, was also found guilty of engaging in seditious conspiracy during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol in 2021.

Three other co-defendants in the trial - Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson - were acquitted of seditious conspiracy charges, the report said.

However, all five defendants in the trial were found guilty on other felony charges such as obstruction of Congress, the report added. All five individuals face up to 20 years in prison for the obstruction charge.

Related Topics

Election Trump Caldwell Florida January Congress 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

3 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

3 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

3 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

3 hours ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

3 hours ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.