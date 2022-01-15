UrduPoint.com

Oath Keepers Leader's Hearing Set For January 20 In US Capitol Riot Case - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Oath Keepers Leader's Hearing Set for January 20 in US Capitol Riot Case - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The leader of the right-wing group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, will be detained leading up to his detention hearing scheduled for January 20 in the case related to the January 6, 2021, breach of the US Capitol, CBS reporter Jack Fink reported.

Rhodes will be kept in custody until the detention hearing while he goes through the pre-trial process in the seditious conspiracy case against him and 11 other defendants for their alleged role in the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, the report said.

On Thursday, law enforcement arrested Rhodes after an indictment charged him and his co-defendants with allegedly conspiring through a variety of manners and means - including organizing into teams that were prepared and willing to use force - to prevent the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results on January 6.

The seditious conspiracy charges carry a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison should the defendants be found guilty of the alleged crimes.

The indictment alleges that the Oath Keepers led by Rhodes is a loosely organized collection of individuals that focuses on recruiting military, law enforcement and first-responder personnel, some of whom have militia associations.

