'Oath Keepers' Member Pleads Guilty to Charges Linked to January 6 Events - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) A member of the Oath Keepers group pleaded guilty to charges linked to breach of the US Capitol by individuals protesting the certification of election results on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Brian Ulrich, 44, of Guyton, Georgia pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol breach," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Ulrich also pleaded guilty to the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and agreed to cooperate with the government's ongoing investigation as part of a plea agreement, the press release added.

Ulrich admitted in his guilty plea that he conspired with other Oath Keepers members to use force to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden, according to the press release.

Joshua James, a 34-year-old from Alabama, became the first Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges in March 2022. Ulrich is the second member of the group to plead guilty to those charges.

Ulrich faces up to 20 years in prison and financial penalties upon sentencing, for which a date has not been set, the press release said.

Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested across the United States for crimes connected to the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, according to the press release. Over 250 individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, and investigation remains ongoing, the press release added.