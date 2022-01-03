UrduPoint.com

Oath-taking Ceremony Held For HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The oath-taking ceremony for 90 members of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) began at 11:00 a.m. local time Monday at the Chamber of the LegCo Complex.

The lawmakers, one by one, began to take an oath to uphold the Basic Law of the HKSAR and swear allegiance to the HKSAR after jointly singing the national anthem of China together with HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the oath administrator.

It is the first time for the lawmakers to take an oath in front of the national emblem in the history of the HKSAR LegCo.

According to the National Flag and National Emblem (Amendment) Ordinance of the HKSAR that came into effect in October 2021, the national flag and emblem must be displayed at the oath-taking ceremonies of the chief executive, principal officials, the judiciary, the Executive Council, the LegCo, and the District Council.

