Obama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Former US President Barack Obama broke ground on his namesake presidential library in Chicago on Tuesday.

"Michelle and I couldn't be more excited to officially break ground on the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago," Obama said in a tweet.

Presidential libraries have been constructed in the home state of every president since Herbert Hoover, and are meant to contain documents and records related to the presidency of their respective namesakes.

The Obama Presidential Center will additionally include a museum, athletic center and play area.

Obama noted in a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony that the location of the center in South Side Chicago was chosen because it is close to where former First Lady Michelle Obama grew up and where Barack began his political career.