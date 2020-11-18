Former US President Barack Obama told German NTV broadcaster in an interview that the tragic events in Syria and his own inability to convince the international community to keep Syria united were among key failures of his presidency

The ex-president says the issue continues to bother him.

Among other failures Obama notes the inability to transmit his own popularity to the entire Democratic party that failed to gain the majority in Congress even after his re-election in 2012. He added that lack of Democratic control of Congress meant that when laws were being passed, his hands were tied tighter than he would like.