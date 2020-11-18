UrduPoint.com
Obama Calls Inability To Sway Int'l Society To Keep Syria United Failure Of His Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:36 PM

Obama Calls Inability to Sway Int'l Society to Keep Syria United Failure of His Presidency

Former US President Barack Obama told German NTV broadcaster in an interview that the tragic events in Syria and his own inability to convince the international community to keep Syria united were among key failures of his presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Former US President Barack Obama told German NTV broadcaster in an interview that the tragic events in Syria and his own inability to convince the international community to keep Syria united were among key failures of his presidency.

The ex-president says the issue continues to bother him.

Among other failures Obama notes the inability to transmit his own popularity to the entire Democratic party that failed to gain the majority in Congress even after his re-election in 2012. He added that lack of Democratic control of Congress meant that when laws were being passed, his hands were tied tighter than he would like.

More Stories From World

