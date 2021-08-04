UrduPoint.com

Obama Cancels 60th Birthday Bash Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Obama Cancels 60th Birthday Bash Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Former US President Barack Obama has scrapped 60th birthday bash due to the spread of the Delta strain of COVID-19 in the country, his spokeswoman Hannah Hankins said on Wednesday.

The event was planned for Saturday.

"Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," Hankins said as quoted by The New York Times.

The newspaper added that actor George Clooney, director Steven Spielberg and tv host Oprah Winfrey were on the original guest list.

