Obama Congratulates Trump On Election Win Over Harris
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 12:51 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Former president Barack Obama on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, noting the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.
Obama's comments stand in stark contrast with Trump's unprecedented refusal four years ago to concede defeat to Joe Biden, culminating with the violent attack by his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
"This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for," Obama said in a statement.
"But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power."
The ex-president also voiced pride over the efforts of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, who were soundly beaten in the election.
Obama called them "two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign."
