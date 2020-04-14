Obama Endorses Biden for President in November Election - Video Message

Former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday released a video message in which he endorsed his ex-vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic Party's nomination to run against current President Donald Trump in the November 2020 US national election

"Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend," Obama said in the video message. "I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now."

Obama praised Biden as having played a leading role in managing two previous potential epidemic threats and helping to prevent them from becoming the kind of national crisis that the coronavirus (COVID-19) now presents.

"Joe helped me manage H1N1 and prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we're seeing now. He helped me restore America's standing and leadership in the world on the other threats of our time, like nuclear proliferation and climate change," Obama said.

Biden has the character and the experience to guide the United States through one of its darkest times and would surround himself with the right kind of experts, scientists and military officials who actually knew how to run the government, Obama added.