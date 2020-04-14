Obama Endorses Biden for US President - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former US President Barack Obama has on Tuesday endorsed his former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic Party's nomination to run against current President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Former US President Barack Obama has on Tuesday endorsed his former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic Party's nomination to run against current President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

"Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend. I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now," Obama announced in a statement.