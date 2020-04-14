UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obama Endorses Biden For US President - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:21 PM

Obama Endorses Biden for US President - Statement

Former US President Barack Obama has on Tuesday endorsed his former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic Party's nomination to run against current President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Former US President Barack Obama has on Tuesday endorsed his former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic Party's nomination to run against current President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

"Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend. I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now," Obama announced in a statement.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Trump November 2020 All Best

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority extends tax period for excis ..

24 minutes ago

Latvia Has No Plans to Impose Extra Measures to Cu ..

3 minutes ago

Obama Endorses Biden for President in November Ele ..

3 minutes ago

900 Pakistani expats donate Rs 45m to PM's COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Bul ..

54 minutes ago

Russian Diplomats Trying to Find Children Stranded ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.