Open Menu

Obama-Era Judge Tanya Chutkan To Oversee Trump January 6 Indictment Case - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Obama-Era Judge Tanya Chutkan to Oversee Trump January 6 Indictment Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Federal judge Tanya Chutkan, who was nominated by then-President Barack Obama, has been assigned to oversee former President Donald Trump's case involving his alleged role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, court documents revealed.

Court documents on Tuesday showed that new charges have been filed against Trump in this criminal case, which includes one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

Chutkan is the only federal judge in Washington to issue sentences to January 6 rioters that were longer than prosecutors had requested, according to media reports.

Chutkan also handled the case involving Russian national Maria Butina, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of "conspiring to work for a foreign government."

To reduce a much longer prison time, Butina had to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent. The Russian national was deported home in October 2019 after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behavior.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Russia Washington Trump United States January October Criminals 2019 2020 Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

5 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

5 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

5 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

5 hours ago
Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

5 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

5 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

5 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

5 hours ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

5 hours ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World