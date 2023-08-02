Obama-Era Judge Tanya Chutkan to Oversee Trump January 6 Indictment Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Federal judge Tanya Chutkan, who was nominated by then-President Barack Obama, has been assigned to oversee former President Donald Trump's case involving his alleged role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, court documents revealed.

Court documents on Tuesday showed that new charges have been filed against Trump in this criminal case, which includes one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

Chutkan is the only federal judge in Washington to issue sentences to January 6 rioters that were longer than prosecutors had requested, according to media reports.

Chutkan also handled the case involving Russian national Maria Butina, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of "conspiring to work for a foreign government."

To reduce a much longer prison time, Butina had to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent. The Russian national was deported home in October 2019 after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behavior.