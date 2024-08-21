(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) As deafening cheers greeted Barack and Michelle Obama, Democrats could have been forgiven for thinking they had been transported 16 years back in time.

But in 2024, the former US president and first lady were devoting their crowd-pleasing abilities towards putting another trailblazer in the White House -- Kamala Harris.

"I've got the same feeling as I did in 2008. I'm just excited and energized and just, I'm ready," said Sherry McClain, a delegate from Alabama who watched the couple wow the Democratic convention in Chicago.

"Obama just brought it home and I think she is bringing it home, the first female black woman. And we know we're going to win on November 5th."

While outgoing President Joe Biden got a long and emotional ovation from the crowd in his farewell speech on Monday, the reaction to the Obamas was closer to a frenzy.