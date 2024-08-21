Open Menu

Obama For Spirit Of 2008 To Harris's Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Obama for spirit of 2008 to Harris's party

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) As deafening cheers greeted Barack and Michelle Obama, Democrats could have been forgiven for thinking they had been transported 16 years back in time.

But in 2024, the former US president and first lady were devoting their crowd-pleasing abilities towards putting another trailblazer in the White House -- Kamala Harris.

"I've got the same feeling as I did in 2008. I'm just excited and energized and just, I'm ready," said Sherry McClain, a delegate from Alabama who watched the couple wow the Democratic convention in Chicago.

"Obama just brought it home and I think she is bringing it home, the first female black woman. And we know we're going to win on November 5th."

While outgoing President Joe Biden got a long and emotional ovation from the crowd in his farewell speech on Monday, the reaction to the Obamas was closer to a frenzy.

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House Same Chicago November Democrats Women From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From World