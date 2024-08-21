Obama For Spirit Of 2008 To Harris's Party
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) As deafening cheers greeted Barack and Michelle Obama, Democrats could have been forgiven for thinking they had been transported 16 years back in time.
But in 2024, the former US president and first lady were devoting their crowd-pleasing abilities towards putting another trailblazer in the White House -- Kamala Harris.
"I've got the same feeling as I did in 2008. I'm just excited and energized and just, I'm ready," said Sherry McClain, a delegate from Alabama who watched the couple wow the Democratic convention in Chicago.
"Obama just brought it home and I think she is bringing it home, the first female black woman. And we know we're going to win on November 5th."
While outgoing President Joe Biden got a long and emotional ovation from the crowd in his farewell speech on Monday, the reaction to the Obamas was closer to a frenzy.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination5 hours ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest5 hours ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics5 hours ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media6 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage6 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard6 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck6 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks7 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission8 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal7 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search9 hours ago