UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obama Praises Choice Of Harris For Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:40 AM

Obama Praises Choice of Harris for Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Former US President Barack Obama praised presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's decision to tap Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

"I've known Senator Kamala Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job.

She's spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let's go win this thing," Obama said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Biden campaign announced that the Senator from California will join the campaign as the Democratic nominee for Vice President.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 3.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Twitter Job United States November From

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

2 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

6 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

6 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

6 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

3 hours ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.