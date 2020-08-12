Obama Praises Choice of Harris for Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Former US President Barack Obama praised presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's decision to tap Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

"I've known Senator Kamala Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job.

She's spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let's go win this thing," Obama said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Biden campaign announced that the Senator from California will join the campaign as the Democratic nominee for Vice President.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 3.