Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Obama Says Police Killing of Blacks Should Not Be 'Normal' in 2020 America

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Americans must not let the killing of black people at the hands of police become normal if the United States wants to live up to its highest ideals, former President Barack Obama said on Friday.

Obama's comment comes as violent protests rage in the US state of Minnesota which erupted after African American George Floyd died while in police custody earlier this week.

"This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America," Obama said in a Twitter message. "It can't be normal, if we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better."

Obama said local officials in Minnesota must probe Floyd's death and ensure that justice is done.

"It falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station, including the majority of the men and women in law enforcement.... to work together to create a new normal in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts," the former US president said.

On May 25, video surfaced showing a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as the latter pleaded that he could not breath. Floyd, 46, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after. The four officers involved in the arrest were immediately fired and a probe was launched. However, a prosecutor on Thursday said authorities have other evidence that does not support a criminal charge.

