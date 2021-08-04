UrduPoint.com

Obama Scales Back 60th Birthday Bash Over Surging Delta Variant

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:42 PM

Obama scales back 60th birthday bash over surging Delta variant

Barack Obama has scaled back plans for a big 60th birthday party this weekend, paring down a guest list of the rich and famous numbering in the hundreds due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said Wednesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Barack Obama has scaled back plans for a big 60th birthday party this weekend, paring down a guest list of the rich and famous numbering in the hundreds due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"The outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public guidelines and Covid safeguards in place," Hannah Hankins said in a statement issued a day after the planned bash drew criticism, mainly from conservatives.

"Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the president and Mrs Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," Jenkins said.

The celebration is to take place Saturday on the upscale island of Martha's Vineyard, and it had been expected to draw hundreds of former Obama administration officials, Democratic donors and celebrities, reportedly including George Clooney, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, according to The Washington Post.

It is to be held outdoors at an oceanside estate in full compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with all guests needing to be vaccinated and test negative for the virus, news reports said.

Still, conservatives lashed out at Obama.

Republican congressman Jim Jordan, a loyalist of Obama's successor Donald Trump, took to Twitter to joke that "if this was President Trump's birthday," Democrats would be saying "How can someone be so reckless?" or "They're killing people." "Is there an exception for parties attended by rich liberal celebrities?" demanded Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman.

The Trump administration made headlines on numerous occasions for organizing maskless events in the White House or in government departments, or holding campaign rallies, including at the height of the pandemic and before vaccines were widely available.

In particular, a ceremony in honor of Amy Coney Barrett, whom Trump appointed to the Supreme Court, was suspected of being a superspreader event that led to the infection of a dozen people, including Trump himself.

Eighteen Trump campaign rallies were the source of more than 30,000 coronavirus cases and likely led to more than 700 deaths, according to a December 2020 study by researchers at Stanford University.

President Joe Biden -- who served as Obama's vice president -- was not expected to attend the Obama party.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Barack Obama Washington Twitter White House Trump Oceanside George Clooney December Democrats 2020 Post Family Event All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Timanovskaya to Give Big Press Conference in Warsa ..

Timanovskaya to Give Big Press Conference in Warsaw on Thursday

4 minutes ago
 Eriksen at Inter training ground, in 'excellent sh ..

Eriksen at Inter training ground, in 'excellent shape' after Euro collapse

4 minutes ago
 Plane carrying Belarusian athlete lands in Vienna

Plane carrying Belarusian athlete lands in Vienna

4 minutes ago
 WHO calls for moratorium on Covid vaccine booster ..

WHO calls for moratorium on Covid vaccine booster shots

8 minutes ago
 UNICEF Says Outraged By Report of Anti-Government ..

UNICEF Says Outraged By Report of Anti-Government Group Flogging Boy in Afghanis ..

8 minutes ago
 Fighting in Afghanistan's Lashkargah Kills 7 Civil ..

Fighting in Afghanistan's Lashkargah Kills 7 Civilians, Injures 97 Over Past Day ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.