Obama To Anoint Harris As Democrats' Best Hope At Convention
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Barack Obama will use the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to anoint Kamala Harris the party's future on Tuesday and, as the first Black and South Asian woman presidential nominee, heir to his trailblazing legacy.
Obama posted on social media that his convention address will lay out "what's at stake" and why Harris and her running mate Tim Walz "should be our next president and vice president."
The first Black American ever elected to the White House, Obama retains massive influence and is a celebrated orator.
His turn will amp up the already buoyant mood in Chicago where President Joe Biden delivered his own emotional speech late Monday less than a month after ending his reelection bid.
"In 2012 I got to vote for him, and everyone was pushing Michelle Obama to run for president, but now we have Kamala. So I just think that this is, in a sense, them passing on the torch," said attendee Tomara Hall, 35, from California.
Ahead of Obama's blockbuster keynote address, Harris's husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will testify to his wife's human qualities before she accepts the nomination Thursday.
"Whenever she's needed, however she's needed, Kamala rises to the occasion," Emhoff will say, according to speech excerpts.
"She did it for me and our family... she's showing you what we already know -- she's ready to lead."
With the party united and Harris polling strongly, Democrats are making clear they believe they can defeat Donald Trump.
The Republican nominee had seemed set to regain power in November's election until Biden upended the race by dropping out and endorsing his vice president.
Comparisons are already being made by Democratic faithful to Obama's historic 2008 campaign, where a tidal wave of enthusiasm carried him to the White House.
Bullish delegates symbolically nominated Harris as their candidate in a boisterous roll call, following a paper exercise to confirm her as their standard bearer earlier this month.
Harris, who was received rapturously in Chicago at her debut appearance before Biden spoke, was in Milwaukee Tuesday for an event at the basketball arena where Trump attended the Republican convention just a month ago.
The choice of the 18,000-seat arena will rile Trump, who has been rattled that 59-year-old Harris, unlike Biden, is able to draw the kinds of crowds the Republican has long attracted to his events.
Trying to pry media attention away from the Democratic convention, Trump is holding events all week and on Tuesday spoke about what he says is Harris's "anti-police" stance.
At an event in Howell, Michigan, he attacked what he called "the Kamala crime wave."
"You can't walk across the street to get a loaf of bread -- you get shot," he said flanked by police officers and their cars, falsely claiming there has been a 43 percent increase in violent crime.
While allies have pleaded publicly for Trump to focus on policies and stop his barrage of personal insults against Harris, he has not stopped.
On Monday the DNC floor belonged to Biden, who delivered a swan song after being forced to abandon his reelection bid amid deep concerns that at 81 he is too old and frail to defeat Trump.
Biden has recast what might have been a humiliating moment into a narrative of sacrifice, passing on the torch to his younger protege.
"It's been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president. I love the job, but I love my country more," he said, wiping away a tear amid thunderous applause before embracing Harris on stage.
The other star speaker Monday was Hillary Clinton, who in 2016 was the first female presidential nominee of a major party, but lost to Trump in an election that opened up one of the most turbulent eras in recent US politics.
Harris, Clinton said, will be the one to break "the highest, hardest glass ceiling" in the country.
Twenty million people watched the first night of the DNC, ratings monitor Nielsen said, beating viewers for the inaugural evening of the Republican gathering that drew 18.1 million.
Local media reported that Chicago hotels housing convention attendees had received bomb threats, but city authorities did not comment.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage8 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard18 minutes ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck18 minutes ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks1 hour ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission2 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal2 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search3 hours ago
-
Brazilians 'struggling to breathe' as Amazon burns4 hours ago
-
Australia greenlights world's 'largest' solar hub6 hours ago
-
Russia blames cyberattack over Telegram, WhatsApp outage6 hours ago
-
Culture Ministry to honor graduates of cultural scholarship program tomorrow5 hours ago