WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Former US President Barack Obama warned incumbent president Joe Biden of the political strengths held by ex-officeholder Donald Trump during a private lunch earlier this year, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Obama warned Biden about the loyalty of Trump's followers, the favorability of the media ecosystem to Trump and an increasingly polarized political climate, the report said, citing two people familiar with the meeting.

Obama expressed concerns that Trump could be a more formidable opponent in the 2024 US presidential election than some Democrats think, the report said.

Obama promised to aid Biden in his reelection bid, which may again put him up against Trump as the Democratic and Republican nominees, respectively, the report said.

Obama made clear during the discussion that his concerns were about Trump's strength as a Republican candidate, not Biden's own abilities on the campaign trail, the report added.

The private lunch between the former running mates took place at the White House in late June, according to the report.

Obama is set to begin fundraising on behalf of Biden this autumn, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plans.

Trump currently leads the pack of Republican candidates ahead of debates and Primary elections, although he also faces unresolved criminal charges on several matters.