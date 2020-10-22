UrduPoint.com
Obama Warns Democrats Must Vote In Record Numbers To Ensure Biden Victory

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US voters must turn out in record numbers to make sure that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins such a decisive victory that President Donald Trump cannot contest it, former president Barack Obama told a rally in Philadelphia in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"We've got to turn out like never before... We cannot leave any doubt in this election. We cannot have any doubt." Obama said on Wednesday. "I don't care about the polls. A whole bunch of folks stayed at home and got lazy and complacent [in 2016]. Not this time."

Obama attributed 2016 Democratic candidate Hilalry Clinton's shock defeat to Trump in some part to the fact that many of her potential supporters were so confident of victory they stayed at home, contributing to a low turnout for Democrats, especially in Heartland "battleground" states.

It was the former two-term president's first major speech in the current campaign with less than two weeks before election day, November 3.

Pennsylvania is a pivotal swing state that could prove decisive in determining the outcome of the election. Biden, who was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has seen Trump gradually chip away at his lead in the Keystone State, where the former vice president is ahead by 4.9%, according to the average of the most recent ten surveys posted on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com as of Wednesday evening.

