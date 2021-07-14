Obamacare, Other Programs Enroll Over 2Mln With Extended Deadline - US Health Dept.

The Biden administration's expanded enrollment period for Obamacare and other subsidized health services allowed more than 2 million Americans to obtain medical insurance, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Biden administration's expanded enrollment period for Obamacare and other subsidized health services allowed more than 2 million Americans to obtain medical insurance, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday.

"The June Marketplace SEP [special enrollment period] report shows that since February 15, 1.5 million Americans have signed up on HealthCare.gov with an additional 600,000 enrolling in coverage through the 15 state-based marketplaces," an HHS press release said.

The Biden administration special enrollment period runs until August 15, the release noted.

The Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, expanded access to federally subsidized health insurance sold through on-line marketplaces such as HealthCare.gov. Obamacare also expanded access to Medicaid, a state-run program for low-income Americans.

By February 2021, enrollment in Medicaid and the separate Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) had reached a record high 81 million, the release said.

Recent court decisions have protected Obamacare from lawsuits filed during the Trump administration in an attempt eliminate the program based on claims that it was unconstitutional.