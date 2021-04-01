(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The first volume of the memoir "A Promised Land" authored by former US President Barack Obama is scheduled to be released in Russia in November 2021, Bombora publisher told Sputnik.

"Our publishing house has bought the rights to the sensational book by Barack Obama 'A Promised Land,' we plan to release it in November this year," Bombora's press service said, noting that the book will be translated into Russian.

The English version of the memoir "A Promised Land," volume one, went on sale in November 2020. In the book, the former US president "tells the story of his improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world." The book focuses on Obama's path to the election victory and the events during his presidency.