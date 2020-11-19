UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obama's Newly-Released Memoir Breaks 1st Day Sales Records - Publisher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:53 PM

Obama's Newly-Released Memoir Breaks 1st Day Sales Records - Publisher

The first volume of "A Promised Land," a new book by former US President Barack Obama, has set purchase records on the first day of going on sale in the United States and Canada on Tuesday, CNN reported, citing the publisher, Penguin Random House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The first volume of "A Promised Land," a new book by former US President Barack Obama, has set purchase records on the first day of going on sale in the United States and Canada on Tuesday, CNN reported, citing the publisher, Penguin Random House.

"More than 887,000 units in all formats and editions in the U.S. and Canada on the first day of [the book's] publication" were sold, including pre-orders, the publisher was quoted as saying and adding that this was its "largest first-day sales total for any book ever published."

According to the report, the first-day sales of "A Promised Land" by the 44th US president are poised to overdo the "Becoming," a book by former first lady Michelle Obama, which sold 725,000 copies on its own first day back in 2017.

Penguin Random House imprint Crown Publishing has reportedly printed 3.4 million hardcover copies for the US and Canada.

The first volume of "A Promised Land" is a memoir that describes both Obama's rise to power and also events during his presidency from 2009-2017. His earlier books also proved popular with readers, with "The Audacity of Hope" bringing him $8.8 million and "Dreams from My Father" bringing $6.8 million.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Canada Sale United States 2017 All From Million

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan opens its first flagship store in Kar ..

20 minutes ago

Couple burnt to death in Quetta, as fire engulfs h ..

3 minutes ago

Robot reminds Japan shoppers to wear masks

3 minutes ago

Moldova's Incumbent President Dodon to Pay Visit t ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Launched ..

3 minutes ago

Damascus-Aleppo Railway to Be Put Into Service Bef ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.